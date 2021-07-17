Watch
Four men charged in multistate conspiracy to steal controlled substances

Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 16, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four men have been charged in a conspiracy to burglarize pharmacies in multiple states in an effort to pilfer controlled substances, according to the United State’s Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

We’re told Keonta Anthony, 22; William Anthony, 24; Dajohn Davis, 22; and Donald Beauchamp, 33; made attempts to break into at least 14 pharmacies across Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Kentucky and West Virginia between 2020 and 2021 to steal fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone and other controlled substances.

The defendants are each being charged with conspiracy and for possession with intent to distribute, as well as conspiracy to commit burglary with controlled substances involved, the U.S. Attorney’s Office tells us, who say the combined maximum sentence is 30 years in prison and a $1,250,000 fine.

