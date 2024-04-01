Former President Donald Trump visits West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Grand Rapids.

MIGOP Chair Pete Hoekstra announced that Trump will hold a campaign rally at DeVos place on April 2nd at 2:30 pm.

He is expected to discuss border security after an illegal immigrant was charged with the murder of a Grand Rapids woman on US-131.

