Former President Donald Trump visits West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Grand Rapids.
MIGOP Chair Pete Hoekstra announced that Trump will hold a campaign rally at DeVos place on April 2nd at 2:30 pm.
He is expected to discuss border security after an illegal immigrant was charged with the murder of a Grand Rapids woman on US-131.
