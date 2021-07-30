Former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at the age of 87

(WSYM) — Carl Levin, the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Michigan’s history, has died. Levin was 87.

Levin's passing was announced by the Levin Center on Twitter.

With great sadness and heavy hearts, the Levin Family and Levin Center at Wayne Law announce the passing of Senator Carl Levin – a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.https://t.co/7E8PiA1q7R pic.twitter.com/wNqINaolt4 — Levin Center (@Levin_Center) July 30, 2021

Levin, who was also the fourth-longest serving incumbent in the Senate, served the people of Michigan for 36 years from 1978 until his term ended with his retirement in January 2015.

He was born on June 28, 1934 in Detroit and was a graduate of Detroit Public Schools before going to college at Warthmore in Pennsylvania and then to Harvard Law School where he graduated in 1959.

Following his graduation, Levin was the general counsel for the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, a special assistant attorney general for the state and for the city fo Detroit.

Levin was elected to the Detroit City Council in 1969 and served as the council’s president from 1974 to 1977.

In 1978, he narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Robert Griffin in the race for a Senate seat. He nearly lost his first bid for re-election, in 1984, but went on to win several races against now prominent Republicans, including Bill Schuette in 1990 and current GOP Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel in 1996.

During his time in the Senate, Levin served on several committees, but his top assignment was the chair of the Armed Services Committee. He served as the chair in 2001, 2001-2003 and 2007-2015, and was the ranking Democratic member on the committee going back to 1997.

He sponsored or co-sponsored 673 bills in the Senate that eventually became law, including several involving Michigan’s wilderness and the Whistleblower Act of 1989.

In 2016, the Department of Defense honored Levin by giving him the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest medal awarded by the DOD. He was given the award with another former Armed Services committee chair, former Republican Sen. John Warner.

Then Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said Levin and Warner were “a model for bipartisan leadership on a national defense and for partnership between branches of government.”

Levin was called “Mr. Integrity” during his time in the senate, according to Carter.

“Every day he served, he always put our country – and our troops – first…right up until his last day in office,” Carter said. “He was even late to his own retirement party – I understand – because he was busy managing NDAA on the Senate floor.”

In December 2014, Levin addressed the Senate one final time before his retirement.

“I will enjoy reading about the Senate’s progress in the years ahead, as Barbara and I are sitting on a Lake Michigan beach, or showing the world to our grandkids,” he said finishing his nearly 17-minute speech to a standing ovation..

Levin is one of many in his family to go into politics. His older brother, Sander Levin, was a member of the House of Representatives from 1983-2019, and his nephew, Andy, took over for Sander’s seat in 2019.

After his retirement, Levin announced he was joining Honingman Business Law Firm in Detroit, where he assisted companies in identifying and addressing risks that may bring them under public scrutiny, provided strategic advice to companies about public policy, and more.

Levin's nephew, Congressman Andy Levin released the following statement about the senator's passing: