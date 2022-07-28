GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Eastern High School teacher died Saturday night after he was hit by a steel door at a restaurant in Grand Rapids.

Captain Bill Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department said that firefighters were called to a Sandy Point Beach Restaurant around 10:00 pm on Saturday, June 23, where they discovered a man with traumatic injuries.

Captain Smith confirmed that the man had been struck by a steel door in the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Kent County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday that the man was Tyler Blakslee.

The Lansing School District sent out a news release about Blakslee's death saying that he was a "phenomenal educator." Blakslee worked at Eastern High School from 2005 through 2020.

"Tyler Blakslee was well loved by both staff and students. Mr. Blakslee educated hundreds of students as an English Language Arts teacher. He also taught Diploma Programme level Film Studies and was the Quiz Bowl advisor," the release said. "Tyler Blakslee also founded and advised the Eastern Quaker Horror Club. Mr. Blakslee’s sense of humor, style, and energy impacted all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be truly missed."

A celebration of life event has been put together to honor Blakslee for 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at The Avenue Cafe.

