Former Gibson site in Kalamazoo to become Hard Rock REVERB property

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Gibson plant in Kalamazoo will soon become a REVERB by Hard Rock hotel, according to a news release Monday.

REVERB by Hard Rock Kalamazoo is expected to embody the brand’s modern, urban design package, featuring traveler-friendly technology, smart rooms, shared spaces designed for collaboration and programming highlighting local music, food and entertainment.

"Kalamazoo has a very rich musical heritage. We have the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, the Stahlberg String Competition, the Kalamazoo Blues Fest, and of course, we’re the home of Gibson Guitars. This is just one more reason for music lovers to come to Kalamazoo," said Discover Kalamazoo's President & CEO Jane Ghosh.

“PlazaCorp has a long history of redeveloping historic places and creating reimagined spaces and this project does just that,” said Andy Wenzel, executive vice president of PlazaCorp Realty Advisors. “Our partnership with Hard Rock connects the deep music history of this site with their appreciation of exciting and creative spaces, historic music events and artifacts.”

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

Amenities will include a Body Rock Fitness gym, a bar, brewery/restaurant, banquet facility, intimate auditorium, museum and “signing room” where many historic artists signed contracts with Gibson.

"It's being revitalized in a way that really keeps the tradition alive. It's preserving the heritage of the Gibson Guitar factory, whilst creating this wonderful destination, and for generations to come," said Ghosh.