Ford to unveil new Expedition at Motor Bella

(WSYM) — Ford Motor Company will unveil the new Ford Expedition on Sept. 21 at Motor Bella, a six-day experiential auto show taking place at the M1 Concourse from September 21-26, 2021.

In addition to the new Ford vehicles, Lincoln will display the new 2022 Navigator flagship SUV and the Aviator Shinola Concept following their public debuts last month.

“Motor Bella is a next-generation mobility event that will combine big, exciting reveals like the one Ford has planned, with interactive, fun on-track and off-road activations to deliver a fresh and entertaining show experience to the public, the industry and the media,” said Rod Alberts, executive director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association, in a press release.

In addition to the Ford debuts, Motor Bella will feature activations and/or launches from Stellantis, GM and Toyota, with an expected 350 vehicles from 35 brands showcased throughout the show, as well as more than 80 speakers during Press, AutoMobili-D and Industry Days. The event will feature interactive displays on the KeyBank Track, a 120,000 sq. ft. off-road area and street course test drives. OEM participants will be organizing their own interactive displays and gamification-like drive opportunities for attendees.

Motor Bella will open to the public Sept. 23-26. Public days tickets are available for purchase.

