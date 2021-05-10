Watch
Ford to unveil all-electric F-150 Lightning next week in Dearborn

Posted at 12:53 PM, May 10, 2021
(WSYM) — Ford will unveil the all-electric F-150 Lightning next week at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn.

According to the automakers, the F-150 Lightning will be revealed on May 19 at 9:30 p.m.

Ford said the truck brings innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-series.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game, Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a release. “America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Production of the truck will begin next spring at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

