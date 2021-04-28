Watch
NewsState

Actions

Ford posts surprise $3.26B 1Q profit; chip shortage looms

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Ford Motor Company looking to eliminate 'new car smell' in vehicles
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 17:04:28-04

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it made $3.26 billion in the first quarter, helped by rising vehicle prices and in spite of production cuts due to a global shortage of computer chips.

The earnings reversed a nearly $2 billion net loss from a year ago, when Ford burned through cash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Excluding non-recurring items, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made 89 cents per share from January through March.

That trounced Wall Street estimates of 22 cents per share. Quarterly revenue was $36.23 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $36.13 billion. But the chip shortage likely will make things worse later in the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!