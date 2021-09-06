Ford halting production at Flat Rock plant this week as many employees have to evacuate homes

(WSYM) — Ford Motor Company says they are halting production at the Flat Rock assembly plant for the rest of the week.

This decision comes after the Ford plant was discovered to be the source of benzene vapor in sewers that forced the evacuation of homes and a school in the Detroit suburb of Flat Rock, according to state and company officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Wayne County Health Department are recommending people living in part of Flat Rock evacuate their homes.

“We urge Michiganders in the affected areas to take swift action and evacuate their homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS in a news release. “You may not be able to see or smell the vapors that could put your health at risk, and we recommend everyone in the affected area consider relocating until further notice and we can confirm it is safe to return to your homes.”

A Ford spokesperson says the air quality in the plant is safe, but that many of their employees have to evacuate their homes, and that they want their full attention on helping residents.

Just production is halted, other employees will be on-site, according to Ford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

