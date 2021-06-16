Ford announces electrification plan for Lincoln, first vehicle to debut in 2022

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company is announcing their next step in the electrification of its entire fleet, unveiling its plans for the future of the Lincoln brand.

The brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the debut of its first fully electric vehicle. The move is ahead of Ford's plan for an all-electric lineup for Lincoln by 2030.

Ford says the upcoming Lincoln vehicles will also introduce next-generation technology that will allow the brand to have an "always-on relationship" with clients that features "new connected and digital experiences." The features will include software updates that are designed to personalize the experience of driving a Lincoln through displays, lighting, climate, seating, massage, scent, and audio settings. The first of these updates will launch this summer.

Ford is spending $30 billion on fleet electrification by 2025.

The first new vehicle unveiled under the initiative was the Mustang Mach E, which began hitting roads this year.

Ford also announced the F-150 Lightning, which recently passed 100,000 reservations. The all-electric version of Ford's flagship pickup will begin hitting streets in the Spring of 2022.

