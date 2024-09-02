Fire at airport causes environmental concern

LANSING, Mich. — An environmental consulting company has been requested following a fire at the Capital Region International Airport.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us the fire started just after 6pm on Sunday, September first.

We’re told that the structure was “fully engulfed” and was already breaking through the roof once they arrived.

Fire officials say they used a defensive strategy called “surround and drown” to put out the fire.

Two sides of the structure were taken down to allow hotspots to be taken care of.

The request for an environmental consulting company is due to concern about water runoff that might involve fuel.

No injuries were reported.

The case has now been handed over to the fire investigator.

