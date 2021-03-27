Ferris State professor assisting AG's office in investigating online threats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University is playing an important role in Attorney General Dana Nessel's efforts to investigate terroristic threats made online.

Professor of Information Security and Intelligence Greg Gogolin says he's been doing this for 20 years. He and other professors at Ferris State will help review information that comes into the A.G.'s office for potential charges.

Gogolin initially got interested in helping the A.G.'s office when questions on election integrity hit is own backyard in Antrim County.

"With the voter fraud,” Gogolin said.

Gogolin says the role former President Trump's legal team played in that investigation contradicted all his years of professional experience.

“I’ve been doing that type of thing for many, many years. And it wasn’t done the way it is typically done,” Gogolin said. “The actual qualifications of the people involved weren’t necessarily what you would normally see in a forensic case.”

A.G. Dana Nessel spoke to one of Gogolin's class, and they soon formed a partnership, using Gogolin's skills to identify what's real and what's not.

“It’s everywhere. Representative Meijer [and] Representative Upton had a great deal of blowback based on where they came down on the impeachment trial,” Gogolin said.

It's more work than the A.G.'s office can handle alone. It's Gogolin's hope to stop these threats before they become something more serious.

“You have to. If it only continues to spiral out of control, it’s just going to become utter chaos. In some cases, it is already,” Gogolin said.