Feds waive Michigan's 2020-21 school accountability demands

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has received a waiver excusing the state from federal accountability procedures requiring high participation rates and progress goals measuring student success.

The U.S. Department of Education said in a letter sent to the state last week that the goal of the waivers is to allow schools to focus on creating metrics to inform teachers and other stakeholders about the needs of students after COVID-19 disrupted classrooms across the state.

Michigan is still waiting on a decision from the federal department on whether standardized testing will be waived for the 2020-2021 school year as well.