Federal agency OKs $29M for flood-hit Detroit residents

Abigail Pumphrey
Flooding
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 04, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far approved about $29 million in grants for Detroit residents whose homes and property were damaged by heavy flooding during a late June storm.

Mayor Mike Duggan says FEMA teams were in Detroit neighborhoods Wednesday speaking with residents and business owners about how to file claims.

The storm dumped more than 6 inches of rain on Detroit and three suburban communities June 25-26, leaving thousands of basements and dozens of streets flooded. In mid-July, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that made federal grants and low-cost loans available to residents and business owners.

