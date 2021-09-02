Watch
FBI agent waives key hearing in alleged assault on his wife

FOX 17
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:56:05-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent charged with assaulting his wife has waived his right to a key hearing and moved the case to a trial court in Kalamazoo.

Meanwhile, Richard Trask is not expected to testify as one of the lead agents who investigated an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A trial for five men is scheduled in federal court in October.

Trask was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder after a July incident at his home in the Kalamazoo area.

Investigators say he beat his wife.

Trask this week waived his right to a hearing to determine whether there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

