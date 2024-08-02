Family and dog safe following early morning Lansing fire, officials say

LANSING, Mich. — A family and their dog are safe following an early morning house fire.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us it happened just after midnight on Friday, August 2nd, on the 2000 block of Turner in Lansing.

Officials say that they could see flames and smoke when they arrived.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and contain it within the kitchen area.

We’re told that everyone made it out safely, and firefighters were able to rescue the dog who was reunited with the owners.

The Red Cross has been contacted for the residents.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook