Ex-priest pleads guilty in Upper Peninsula to abuse

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — A former priest who left Michigan years ago has pleaded guilty to a remaining sexual abuse case against him.

Gary Jacobs is accused of sexually abusing teens in the Upper Peninsula in the 1980s.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the 75-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dickinson County.

Last month he pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County.

His sentencing in that case will be May 25.

The sentencing for the Dickinson County case is set for July 2.

The Diocese of Marquette has said Jacobs was removed from ministry in 1988 and left the state.