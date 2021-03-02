Ex-health director gets $155,000 in separation agreement

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Department of Public Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon will receive more than $155,000 as part of a separation agreement.

The agreement revealed Monday calls for Gordon to drop all claims against the state. It also promises legal assistance in matters relating to actions he took while director.

Gordon resigned in January after the Michigan Supreme Court effectively invalidated many of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon issued essentially the same mandates under state laws unaddressed by the court, prompting protests outside his home.