Eminem to play 'White Boy' Rick Wershe on 50 Cent's show 'BMF'

Copyright Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
<a href="">Evan Agostini/Invision/AP</a>
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:45:04-04

(WSYM) — Detroit rapper Eminem will portray "White Boy Rick" Wershe Jr. on a new show being produced by 50 Cent.

According to The Wrap, Eminem will play Wershe on one episode of "BMF" which stands for "Black Mafia Family."

50 Cent later posted the news on his Instagram, saying ""Oh yeah I’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend Eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick."

According to The Wrap, the show will be on Starz and is set in Detroit, telling the story of two Detroit brothers, Demetrious "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory."

