Early voting numbers one week before the primary

LANSING, Mich. — More than 765 thousand Michiganders have cast their ballot in the state's Presidential Primary with just one week left until Election Day on February 27th.

18,317 ballots were cast in the first three days of early in-person voting.

The rest of the 747,534 voters voted absentee ballot.

More than 1.3 million Michigan voters requested absentee ballots for the Presidential Primary election. This is nearly a 60% increase in the week before the 2020 Presidential Primary Election Day.

All absentee ballots must arrive at the clerk's offices or drop boxes by 8 p.m. on election day or they won't be counted.

Mailing absentee ballots this close to Election Day is not recommended.

You can register to vote now through 8 p.m. on Election Day at your local clerk's office.

In-person early voting runs until Sunday, February 25th and election polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 27th.

