Dustin’s adoption dream: 'I would like a family that has unconditional love and is patient'

DETROIT, Mich. — A budding equestrian and artist. That’s how you might describe Dustin – who’s currently in foster care in Michigan waiting to be adopted.

“I'm 17 years old, and I'm in 10th grade. I'm funny. I'm kind. I like singing. I love drawing. I like doing word searches. I love listening to music,” he said describing himself.

“I love, love, love horses! Horses are basically my favorite animal. If I could have any pet I wanted, it would probably be a cat, a dog, or a horse. Or maybe a monkey,” Dustin explained.

He’s an avid reader – especially sci-fi or fantasy books. He’s read the entire Harry Potter book series.

“I'm a huge book worm, and when I read it takes me into a different universe, like it takes me to a universe that the book is based in,” said Dustin.

He would like to have siblings in his future family – namely brothers.

“I'd love to go to concerts with them and go to plays and stuff and amusement parks and water parks once it warms up,” Dustin said.

He’s not giving up hope of being adopted.

“I would like a family that has unconditional love and is patient with their children and has an open mind on stuff. It's important for me to learn about all the things I can so I can grow up to be an accomplished adult,” Dustin said.

Dustin has been waiting to be adopted since February of 2020.

If you’d like to learn more about Dustin, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Dustin, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

If you're not able to adopt, you can still help!


