Duggan said he spoke with Biden about major flooding in metro Detroit

(WSYM) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he spoke with President Joe Biden about the major floods in metro Detroit.

Duggan met with Biden while the president toured a cherry farm in Antrim County on Saturday.

"Had a chance to show him pictures of the terrible impact of the flood in our area and asked for his help," Duggan tweeted.

According to Duggan, he said Biden is committed to moving as fast as he can and may possibly decare a disaster declaration as soon as he receives the request from the state.

"The President made it clear to his team that he wants to do everything in his power to help the people of Michigan who suffered from this terrible flood," Duggan tweeted.