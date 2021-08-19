DTE to give $25 credit to customers who lost more than 120 hours worth of power

LANSING, Mich. — DTE is applying a $25 Reliability Credit to the accounts of customers who experienced outages during last week’s storm totaling more than 120 hours.

According to DTE customers will see the $25 credit as a line item called 'Reliability Credit' on their printed or PDF version of their bill.

DTE says they will notify all customers who qualify for the credit by next week.

The credit should be applied on an account billing statement within the next 45 days.

"We also voluntarily issued a $100 credit for customers who still remained out of power on Monday morning, Aug. 16," DTE said in a statement.