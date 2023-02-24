Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run now in custody after returning to U.S. from Thailand

An Oakland Township woman who was wanted in the hit-and-run death of a 22-year-old on New Year's Day is back in the U.S. after fleeing to Thailand, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing next week that would clear her way for a return to Michigan.

Howson allegedly hit 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on the morning of Jan. 1 along Rochester Rd. in Oakland Township. Police say she fled to Thailand days later. She is a dual U.S.-Thai citizen.

Earlier this month, Thai police officials said she would return to the U.S. to face charges.

“I left home for work around 5.30 a.m. to 6 a.m. It is the winter time and it was very dark. There was usually nobody walking on the road there, except deer,” Towson said, recounting the accident. She said she initially thought she had hit a deer, but when asked later why she fled to Thailand, responded that when she saw Kable’s body, she thought he must be dead.

“I did not think I would run away, but I was very shocked. I tried to call the police but my hands were shaking. I could not do anything,” she said.

Towson arrived in Thailand on Jan. 5 and police started to trace her on Jan. 12 and found her on Jan. 14.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years.

“We did not arrest her. After she knew the facts, she showed the intention to accept the punishment in the U.S.,” a Thai police deputy said earlier this month. “This will be a good example for Thai society.”

