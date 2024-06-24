Driver pauses road rage as she weaves around Lansing construction

Road construction continues to slow down drivers in our neighborhoods.

A woman who picked up her son and dropped him off at work says construction makes the trip longer.

Video shows woman driving through Lansing while one expert offers advice to avoid road rage.

Kim Williams didn't have time to eat during her lunch hour Monday morning. She used that time to pick up her son Aiden, drop him off at work and then go back to her job.

Williams says the trip is 20 minutes longer thanks to ongoing construction in our neighborhoods.

"I have to go to Wilson [Road] to Red Cedar [Road] to [Interstate] 196," Williams said.

Admittedly, Williams says the detours and construction give her a fit of occasional road rage.

Road rage, which the National Traffic Highway & Safety Administration defines as aggressive driving, is increasing according to the agency.

A 2014 survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found more than 78% of drivers reported engaging in at least one instance of aggressive driving over the previous year.

About four-percent of drivers admitted to engaging in actions that would be considered road rage incidents, according to AAAFTS.

The group says some of the top things that anger drivers including cutting people off, driving slowly in the left lane, tailgating and angry gestures.

AAAFTS advises drivers not to engage with angry motorists by avoiding eye contact, giving them plenty of room and put as much space as possible between you and them.

WATCH: AAAFTS TIPS TO AVOID A ROAD RAGE SITUATION

ROAD RAGE TIPS

Dr. Farha Abassi, an assistant professor of psychiatry at MSU, says drivers should pause and take a breath when encountering road rage situations.

Abassi says it's best to find an outlet to manage your stress such as meditation.

"Whatever you do to do stress management, listening to some nice music," Abassi said.

Williams listens to reggae or hip-hop music to calm down while on the road.

Williams dropped Aiden off at a community center before driving back to work at Michigan State University.

"Aiden is where he needs to go and I'm back," Williams said. "Nobody died."

Click here for a list of construction projects happening in the city of Lansing.

