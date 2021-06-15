Dr. Anderson victims to hold press conference Wednesday demanding action from U of M

(WXYZ) — Dozens of victims of Dr. Robert Anderson are expected to gather Wednesday for a live press conference in Ann Arbor to demand immediate action from the University of Michigan, according to a press release.

Related:

The press conference will be held ahead of this week’s Board of Regents meeting and starts at 10 a.m. We'll be live streaming the conference on WXYZ.com.

The press conference comes nearly a week after Bo Schembechler’s son Matt, along with former football players, Gilvanni Johnson and David Kwiatakowski, told the world they were abused by team physician Dr. Robert Anderson, and that Bo Schembechler knew about it.

Today, more than 850 victims of Anderson—mostly men—have come forward.

