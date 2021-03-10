Menu

Don't forget to 'spring forward' — Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are turned forward one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 10, 2021
(WSYM) — The near-record warmth Wednesday is not the only sign spring is around the corner. Another sure sign the season is changing is the start of Daylight Saving Time, which means we 'spring forward' this weekend.

While we will lose an hour of sleep, we will gain a wonderful hour of daylight.

Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. There are theories stating the time change was meant to benefit farmers by providing more daylight time to harvest their crops. Another possible reason is to save energy, as with the 2005 Energy Act.

Daylight Saving Time officially starts on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. However, because of technology like computers and cell phones, not as many people have to remember to change their clocks when Daylight Saving time begins, because these forms of technology will automatically adjust.

However, you many still have to check your wall clocks, ovens, microwaves, and most importantly, your smoke detectors.

