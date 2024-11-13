Dogs rescued from Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. — Residents and two dogs are safe following a late-night fire in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department tells us the call came in from Lauderhill Circle around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13th.

We’re told that heavy fire was coming from the front window of the home.

Everyone was outside when officials got there.

Officials say they found two dogs inside and were able to get them out safely while putting out the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

