Dog Trick-or-Treating, costumes, and candy: Halloween events to check out in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is this weekend. Still, looking for things to do with your family or even your pets? Don't worry mid-Michigan has several events for you to check out.

HOW-TO HALLOWEEN

On Saturday and Sunday at the Lansing Center you can celebrate creativity and imagination at How-To Halloween. It's best described as a theme park, Comicon, science fair and music festival all rolled into one.

"The first thing you see when you walk through the doors, you'll be greeted by the League of Enchantment and they're superheroes. Classic cartoons come to life theme this year. And then they'll be you know, Jurassic park dinosaur, the Scooby-Doo gang, said event director Jerry Jodloski.

You will also see Star Wars, Ghostbusters and Star Trek characters.

"So not only that, we're going to have vendors, artists, crafters, makers and a little bit of something for everyone. There's going to be a lot going on, "Jodloski said. "It's a good indoor trick or treating option you can trick or treat. We're also having the downtown Lansing zombie walk is happening too on Saturday. So there's just you know, it's wall-to-wall activities."

And there's free trick-or-treating. This event is for all ages to enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. And then on Sunday, Oct. 31st from 11 am until 3 pm.

Advance tickets are $5. Tickets at the door are $10.

TRUNK OR TREAT DRIVE-THRU

Get your candy buckets ready. The Lansing Police Department is bringing back its trunk-or-treat drive-thru event on Saturday. It's happening at their operations center at 5815 Wise Road from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

"What will happen is people will come up Wise Road north on Wise Road come into the operation center, or the Old Henry Hill High School," community service officer Anthony VandeVoorde said. "There's a driveway that parallels Wise Road. And they'll come in there, and we'll be set up alongside there. And as they're coming through again, children will show off their costumes. Us, the fire department with Captain Neil and the cyber unit, they'll just be passing out little bags of candy."

And each bag of candy from the police department has a junior police sticker inside.

"As the community service officer, my goal is always to engage the public and especially our youth to have a positive interaction or you know, as a non-police related interaction, and just to get them out and just show a different side of the police department," VandeVoorde said.

The League of Enchantment will also be there. They have over 2,000 bags of candy to give out and will continue the fun until it runs out.

HOWLOWEEN

And we can't forget about the pups. Preuss Pets is making sure they get to have some fun too with their Halloween event.

"It's our biggest dog event of the year," store manager Kirbay Preuss said.

On Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., you can dress up your dog and take them trick-or-treating through Old Town for free.

"Stop at Preuss. Get your goodie bag full of free stuff for your dog. And then take your goodie bag around. There are over 20 businesses in Old Town that are participating. So you take your dog and you collect treats along the way," Preuss said.

You'll also get a map to Help guide you. And in case your dog doesn't do well with a lot of interactions. They have locations on the map you can go to where there won't be as many people.

There's Also A costume contest. So make sure your dog strikes their model pose. Voting will happen next week for the top three winners. And remember if you're dog isn't into the costume don't force it.

Preuss will also host a tarantula night on Saturday and good old fashion trick-or-treating on Sunday.

OTHER HALLOWEEN EVENTS IN MID-MICHIGAN

- Jackson's Underworld Haunted House Attraction, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, 1318 Wildwood Ave. in Jackson.

- Jaxon's Playhouse Halloween Party, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, 2151 Ferguson Road in Jackson.

- People for the Parks & Trails is hosting a cemetery clean up on Halloween. The clean-up will last an hour and happen at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Jackson from 1 p.m. on Sunday.

-Sandhill Crane Vineyards will be hosting a Halloween party from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

- 3rd Annual No Tricks just Treats, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m Sunday hosted by Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, 1003 Clinton Road in Jackson.

- Meckley's Sp-BOO-Tacular Fall Festival is happening from 11 a.m . to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm, 11025 S. Jackson Road in Cement City

- The Artist’s Umbrella and DLI present: Carnival of Creatives, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the South Capitol parking ramp, 320 S. Capitol Ave. in Lansing.

