Watch
NewsState

Actions

DOC: Michigan prison inmate dies after attack by 2 inmates

items.[0].image.alt
ORLIN WAGNER/AP
Guard tower one overlooks the back side of the Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kan., Feb. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison
Posted at 10:28 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 22:28:11-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials say an inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says in a statement that the inmate was in his cell Saturday afternoon at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon.

The victim left his cell after the attack in need of medical assistance and was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital.

State correction officials said the two inmates believed responsible for the attack were placed in segregation and later transferred to a maximum-security facility.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!