'Do you want to get shot?': Armed man dies in fiery crash in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A deadly incident in Ingham County early Monday morning started with reports of an armed, intoxicated man threatening people.

Police say a 40-year-old man from Gregory was found dead after a series of events that began at 3 A.M.

Multiple agencies responded to the 300 block of West Grand River Avenue for reports of a shirtless, intoxicated man carrying a long gun in an apartment parking lot.

Witnesses say the man was heard asking, “Do you want to get shot?”

We’re told the suspect left the scene in his truck with the weapon before officers arrived.

Several 911 callers reported the truck driving recklessly, with the driver waving a gun.

The vehicle crashed at Elm Road and Frost Road and caught fire in a wooded area.

Officers could hear gunshots and ammunition exploding from the burning truck.

Special response teams used drones and armored vehicles for protection from the exploding ammunition.

The suspect was found dead inside the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Deputy Kevin Stalzer at 517-676-8444, extension 1939.

