DNR seeking tips in killing of well-known albino deer in Northern Michigan

WXYZ, 2021
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 01, 2021
The Michigan DNR is asking for the public's help with tips after a well-known albino deer was found dead Sunday morning.

The deer was found dead Sunday morning after being shot by a crossbow in Irons, which is located in Lake County.

Conservation officers said the deer was shot by a crossbow, likely from the road, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. You can call or text 24/7 and remain anonymous. Tipsters may qualify for a cash award.

