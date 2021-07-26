Watch
DNR auctioning off nearly 100 properties, including land along Lake Michigan

WXYZ, 2021
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 26, 2021
(WSYM) — The Michigan DNR is auctioning off nearly 100 properties of land in several Michigan counties starting early next month.

The 2021 summer auction will run between Aug. 2 and Sept. 3.

In all, there are 97 properties available in Alcona, Allegan, Benzie, Berrien, Chippewa, Clare, Genesee, Huron, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Mackinac, Mason, Mecosta, Menominee, Midland, Newaygo, Roscommon and Saginaw counties.

