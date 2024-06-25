Dimondale pharmacy aids customers amid Rite Aid closure reports

Reports of Rite Aid closing stores across our neighborhoods in mid-Michigan.

A pharmacy in Eaton County is standing by to help any customers affected by the potential closures.

Video shows pharmacy owner working while a union leader criticizes Rite Aid's lack of public response.

It was a quiet day in the village of Dimondale, whose population sits just under 1,000 people.

Just off of East Road are three community resources: the town's bank, grocery store and pharmacy.

Wilcox Pharmacy has been filling residents' prescriptions for 22 years. That mission may extend further amid reports of Rite Aid leaving our neighborhood.

"They're not a very good operator," said John Cakmakci, president of United Food & Commercial Workers Post 951 in west Michigan. "I don't know how else to say it."

Cakmakci says the group has negotiated collective bargaining agreements since 1985 for members who worked with the chain. UFCW members are expected to get a severance package according to Cakmakci.

Rite Aid has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Fox 47 News as of Tuesday evening.

"Why they don't come out publicly and say it, that's a question for them," Cakmakci said.

WATCH: RITE AID DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN MICHIGAN REPORTEDLY CLOSING

Rite Aid distribution center in Pontiac to close

Stephen Wilcox's pharmacy was built on his curiosity for chemistry and now prescribes concern and love for neighbors.

"We're becoming more important as far as making sure that the [medications] are explained properly," Wilcox said.

Pharmacies nationwide been dwindling for the past five years. Research from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Pharmacy revealed that 7,000 pharmacies have closed since 2019.

"It's getting tougher and tougher to make a profit," Wilcox said.

But not as tough as customers losing their nearest Rite Aid pharmacy. Now it's up to Wilcox Pharmacy to provided the right aid.

"People are going to get caught and we're going to try and help them how we can," Wilcox said.

