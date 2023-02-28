Watch Now
Detroit Institute of Arts named best art museum in the U.S.

<p>The Detroit Institute of Arts it the top thing to do in Detroit, according to TripAdvisor.</p><p>DETROIT, MI - MAY 31: The Detroit Institute of Arts is shown May 31, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The City of Detroit's new Emergency Financial Manager is considering selling off some the DIA's art to help pay off some of the city's debts. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 12:31:15-05

The Detroit Institute of Arts has been named the best art museum in the U.S., according to the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

The awards were released earlier this month, and fans put the DIA as the top museum in the country.

Detroit has been well-represented in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, as the Detroit Riverwalk was named the Best Riverwalk in the U.S. for the third straight year and Campus Martius was named the best public square.

The entire ranking is below

  1. Detroit Institute of Arts
  2. American Visionary Museum in Baltimore
  3. IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico
  4. Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh
  5. National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming
  6. Newfields in Indianapolis
  7. Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia
  8. Heard Museum in Phoenix
  9. Getty Center in Los Angeles
  10. Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico
