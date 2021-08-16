Deputy in critical condition, suspect dead after police chase, shootout

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition, and the suspect is dead after a police chase led to a shootout.

According to the sheriff’s office, it all started Saturday night at a gas station on 35th Street near Galesburg. Officers spotted a suspect, who was allegedly involved in a pursuit earlier that evening in a nearby community.

When they approached him, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies, investigators say. The suspect then got in a car and drove off.

Deputies chased after the suspect, heading south toward MN Avenue. During the chase, the suspect fired multiple rounds from the vehicle.

Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire was shot and crashed their cruiser.

On location report: Deputy shot, suspect killed

Deputies continued to chase the suspect to the area of 44th Street near Q Avenue in Climax Township. The suspect lost control of his vehicle, drove into a field, and got stuck.

The suspect then got out of his car and started shooting at deputies once again. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He died at the scene.

A driver passing by spotted the injured deputy and called 911. Deputy Proxmire was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. Michigan State Police is investigating this incident.

An update from Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is expected sometime on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.