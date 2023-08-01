DePerno charged for allegedly seizing voting machines after 2020 election

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Matthew DePerno was charged Tuesday on accusations of tampering in the 2020 election.

DePerno challenged incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel in the 2022 election.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says DePerno was charged with four counts. They are:



Illegally possessing a voting machine

Conspiracy to illegally possess a voting machine

Conspiracy to illegally access a computer

Deliberately vandalizing a voting machine

Former Michigan Rep. Daire Rendon was also charged in connection to DePerno’s alleged crimes.

DePerno, Rendon and others allegedly grabbed voting machines after the election, brought them to hotels and “tested” them to uncover evidence of voter fraud.

Nessel kicked off an investigation into the allegations last year, and then Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson was chosen to spearhead it.

Hilson states the investigation is ongoing.

Nessel issued the following statement:

“We know the 2020 Presidential Election in Michigan was the most heavily scrutinized election in American history, and every audit and review found the election to be secure, fair, and accurate to the will of the voters. The alleged actions by these defendants, and others, who worked to erode trust in our election system caused undeniable harm to our democracy.



“A grand jury indictment requires a prosecutor to meet a much higher threshold than the more routine charging process in Michigan. In this instance, the special prosecutor took the additional, extraordinary measure of seeking a court ruling on the legality of at least one of the charges prior to closing the presentation of the facts in order to secure the indictments.



“These allegations are incredibly serious and unprecedented. The 2024 presidential election will soon be upon us. The lies espoused by attorneys involved in this matter, and those who worked in concert with them across the nation, wreaked havoc and sowed distrust within our democratic institutions and processes. We hope for swift justice in the courts, and that the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission takes a sincere and sober assessment of the actions of the attorneys involved in the campaign of circulating disinformation about our elections and any related criminal activities. Lawyers who utilize their professional licenses to undermine our democracy and violate the law have no business practicing law in Michigan or any other state. Furthermore, every officeholder, including local clerks, sheriffs, and legislators, should be expected to uphold and abide by the law. Our democracy simply cannot survive further attacks from within these essential offices of local, county and state government.”

