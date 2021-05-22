Debbie Dingell recovering after emergency surgery for perforated ulcer
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
(WSYM) — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is recovering after she underwent emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer.
Her spokesperson released the following statement:
Today, Congresswoman Dingell underwent emergency surgery on a perforated ulcer at George Washington University Hospital. The procedure was successful and she is recovering well. For the next few days she will be recovering at the hospital.
After jaw surgery earlier this year with an unwillingness to take opioids, Rep. Dingell has used NSAIDs to manage pain and discomfort. Always a hard worker and clear communicator, she insisted on using her experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful.
