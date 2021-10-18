Dean Transportation to host hiring event in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Dean Transportation will host a hiring event to help fill some needed positions on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dean Transportation Trainer Center.

The center is located at 4600 Aurelius Road in Lansing

Interviews will be held for applicants who qualify to be school bus drivers, attendants, monitors and diesel mechanics. The positions will help support the Lansing School District, East Lansing Public Schools and Ingham Intermediate School District.

Dean Transportation offers comprehensive benefits, flexible scheduling and paid training. They are also offering wages up to $21 per hour. Qualified candidates could also get a sign-on bonus of up to $750 and positions supporting the Lansing School District will receive an extra $100 per week.

The event is free and open to anyone who is interested regardless of experience. Those who would like to attend should bring a valid driver's license.

For more information click here.

