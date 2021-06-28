Dealing with flood aftermath? Here's a list of Michigan resources that can help

(WSYM) — If you're dealing with flood damage after the past few days of heavy rainfall, there are some Michigan resources that may be able to help.

Michigan State Police released a list of helpful links and contact information.

If you have questions regarding your insurance, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442. More information on the National Flood Insurance Program can be found here.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority can also provide disaster relief housing counseling. To find a counselor in your area, go here: michigan.gov/housingeducationlocator.

From the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

How to clean mold

Steps for Cleaning Mold by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Drinking water testing

The Drinking Water Hotline is 844-934-1315, or you can call your local health department for more information about testing your water: https://www.malph.org/resources/directory.

Information on potential relocation services can be found here. MI Bridges may also be able to help with needed services after a flood.

How to protect your home:

Floods and Your Home by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The American Red Cross also has a list of resources that may be able to help you before, during and after a flood. If you need help now, contact your local Red Cross. Here is a link to the locator.

The United Way for Southeastern Michigan can also help answer questions and provide assistance as you're dealing with the flooding aftermath. Their 2-1-1 helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. If you have issues dialing 2-1-1, you can call 1-800-552-1183.