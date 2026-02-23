Deadly crash investigation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A deadly crash in Lansing is under investigation.

Lansing Police tell us that on Saturday, February 21, a 23-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on the 4100 block of Capitol City Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash, is being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.