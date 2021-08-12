Watch
Dead & Company, Maroon 5 requiring COVID-19 vaccine ahead of DTE shows

Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:50:30-04

(WSYM) — Two upcoming shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Maroon 5, who are playing at the amphitheater on Aug. 23, will require proof of vaccine or negative test. The negative test has to come within 48 hours of the show.

Dead & Company, who are playing on Sept. 10, announced the same protocol. Also, anyone in the pit must be fully vaccinated, according to the band.

Dave Chapelle, who is opening up The Fillmore this week, is requiring fans to take a COVID-19 test before entering the theater.

