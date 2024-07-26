Cuts & layoffs possible with Ingham Community Health Centers facing $2.6 million budget deficit

The Ingham Community Health Center system is facing a $2.6 million budget deficit

The health center's board met Thursday night to discuss options on reducing the deficit

Video shows neighbors reacting to the deficit while a county commissioner explains the next steps in the process

There's a multi-million dollar deficit facing the Ingham Community Health Center and its board is now looking for options to reduce it.

On Thursday the board held it's regularly scheduled meeting and discussed budget reduction options to cut into a $2.6 million hole as the fiscal year comes to a close.

Ryan Sebolt, chairperson of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, says the deficit is anticipated to go up by September 30 when the fiscal year ends.

"It's projected to reach about $4.5 million," Sebolt said.

Sebolt says the health board attributed part of the deficit to an overestimation of office visits.

"I think [the board] was anticipating 100,000 office visits and there were probably... 70,000," Sebolt said.

Right now the health board has hired an accountant and a second financial expert to complete an assessment to decide what cuts, if any will be made.

Fox 47 News asked Sebolt if he anticipates any layoffs to be made.

"I don't want to get in front of what options that the board is going to discuss," Sebolt said.

Sebolt added that the healthcare system will operate normally but that the situation could change once the assessment is finished.

"The fact that there are issues and the issues there need to be addressed is important for everyone to be aware of," Sebolt said.

PHOTO: CYNTHIA SANCHEZ, LEFT, AND JULIE MEGIA, RIGHT, STOP AT FOREST COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER WHEN FOX 47 NEWS INFORMED THEM OF THE BUDGET DEFICIT AT INGHAM COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Daniel Valle

Julie Megia, of Lansing, stopped at Forest Community Health Center on Friday when Fox 47 informed her of the situation.

"We didn't know this was happening," Megia said. "[I] hope they don't cut anything I need. I need my doctor. I need my medicine."

Cynthia Sanchez also learned of the deficit when she came to the center to pick up prescriptions for her mother who's diagnosed with dementia. Sanchez is reluctant to switch providers.

"My mom's health[care] has been here for years so they know everything about her," Sanchez said.

Megia has been coming to Forest Community Health Center for 20 years and says she doesn't want to change providers anytime soon.

"I have a bad heart, diabetes, COPD," Megia said. "I just hope [the center] doesn't shut down."

The health board will hold a special meeting August 8 at the Ingham County Health and Human Services Center to discuss further budget reduction options.

