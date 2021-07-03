Crews still searching for missing swimmer in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing swimmer in Muskegon Lake.

FOX 17

Muskegon Police Chief Jeff Lewis says reports came in about a person swimming near a pleasure boat at Harbour Towne Marina Friday afternoon. Witnesses say the swimmer went under the water and is now missing.

The missing individual is a 29-year-old boater from Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Chief Lewis says rescue efforts are underway.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.