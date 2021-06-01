Consumers Energy offers tips for saving electricity, money during Summer Peak Rate

MICHIGAN — Summer is just within reach here in Michigan, and Consumers Energy is offering tips for residents to lower energy bills and lower their environmental impact.

The energy company’s Summer Peak Rate goes into effect June 1 and rewards customers for taking advantage of lower-cost electricity that’s available most of the day, according to a news release Tuesday.

Consumers Energy was supposed to implement the peak rates summer of 2020 but delayed the rollout because of the pandemic.

Consumers Energy says that if households make small changes now – like shifting energy use away from high-demand times – it could eliminate the need to build new power plants.

“We know we can all take steps to protect the planet, and using less energy during peak times provides us all an opportunity to make a difference,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president for customer experience. “By shifting energy use to mornings, nights and weekends when the demand for energy is lower, customers can help lower their bills and make an impact on our clean energy future – helping to keep Michigan beautiful for generations to come.”

From June through September, on-peak pricing will be in effect weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m.

The company recommends customers make the following changes to their energy use:

Install a smart thermostat, which automatically adjusts a home’s temperature settings for the best performance.

Adjust thermostats by 1 degree, which can reduce electric bills by 1-3%.

Postpone chores like running dishwashers and doing laundry. Do these before 2 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on weekdays or save it for the weekend.

Clean or replace AC filters once a month to allow the air conditioner to run more efficiently.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with longer-lasting LEDs.

Customers who aren’t able to reduce or shift electricity use will likely see a $2-per-month increase or less on their bills, according to Consumers Energy. Some will even see their bills decrease.