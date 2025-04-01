Consumers Energy focuses on restoring power to most customers

JACKSON, Mich. — Officials with Consumers Energy say that more than 700 crews will be working on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, across the state with the goal to restore power to most customers who were affected by storms over the weekend.

“We appreciate the patience of our friends and neighbors these last couple of days. We want to reward that patience by doing all we can to serve people in need today,” said Chris Fultz, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the storm restoration. “With more bad weather on the way Wednesday, we’re following our game plan to restore power safely and quickly across communities.”

Work will continue in the hardest hit areas, particularly in ice-covered Northern Michigan, on Wednesday.

Consumers Energy is warning Michigan residents to be aware and prepare for severe weather through most of the day Wednesday that likely will deliver high winds, hail and the potential for more ice. The company is continuing to add more lineworkers and resources to continue the around-the-clock effort.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

· Be alert to crews working along the roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past workers on roadsides.

· Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and to report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

· Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

· Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

· In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

