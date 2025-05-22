Concord High School under lockdown

CONCORD, Mich. — Concord High School is currently under lockdown. The school stated that this was due to a social media post indicating potential violence but didn’t give further details.

In a statement, they said they are working with law enforcement.

They say that the suspect is with the administration, so the other buildings will operate as normal during the investigation.

They will remain in lockdown until the building is deemed safe by law officials.

They ask the public to *not come to the school or attempt calling the office until the lockdown is lifted.

