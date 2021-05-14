Company offering $1,000 to explore the outdoors

(WSYM) — WhistleOut.com is paying $1,000 to someone who is ready to explore the great outdoors, the website tells us.

We’re told the selected Chief Adventure Officer will be given a new smartphone to take pictures of Michigan’s natural beauty, along with $1,000 in cash and $500 in reimbursement for travel fees, food expenses and outdoor equipment.

Those interested in the job can fill out this application before Friday, May 21.

WhistleOut.com says the winner will be announced May 28 during a streaming event on their YouTube channel.