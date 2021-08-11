MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — The first round of winners of the Central Michigan University vaccine incentive program has been selected – including the grand prize winner of scholarships equivalent to a full year of tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

CMU announces first grand prize winner in vaccine incentive program

CMU senior, Johnathan Taft of Greenville, Michigan, was surprised by the news of his grand prize on a video call with CMU President Bob Davies, Kate King, president of CMU Student Government Association, and members of the Marching Chips.

This is the first of four drawings in the incentive program which also awarded 100 additional students with $75 gift cards. In total, the program will award four scholarships equivalent to a full year of tuition for this upcoming school year, 400 total $75 gift cards, and offer a 20% discount to the CMU Bookstore to all students who register online. The three remaining drawings will take place on Aug. 23, Sept. 13, and Oct. 4.

The program was created to encourage students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as they return to campus this fall, as COVID-19 and its variants continue to spread across the U.S. To date, 5,550 students have entered the incentive program – approximately one-third of the student body.