Children’s Advocacy Center issues warning about child abuse

Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 08:32:24-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Children can experience threats from any person, the Children’s Advocacy Center states its important for children to discuss sensitive topics with the guardians.

“So, the offender will build that relationship first and then the abuse starts and then the child feels very guilty about reporting because they know that if they report then this person’s gonna get in trouble but they care about that person and don’t want them in trouble” said Samantha Akerman clinical supervisor, Children’s Advocacy Center.

Those with information about an abused child are encouraged to local authorities. More information on the Children’s Advocacy Center can be found here.

